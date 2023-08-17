×
Tags: donald trump | gop | primary | poll | ron desantis

RMG Poll: Trump Up 47 on Ramaswamy, 52 on DeSantis

By    |   Thursday, 17 August 2023 12:38 PM EDT

As former President Donald Trump's debate decision looms and he has taken to Truth Social blasting Fox News for not showing polls favorable to him, Trump posted a national poll that shows him running away from the GOP primary field.

Trump drew 60% support in the latest RMG Research poll, with entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy (13%) outdistancing Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis (8%) for second place.

While the 47-point lead on Ramaswamy and a 52-point lead on DeSantis is one of his largest, the poll did sample just 229 likely Republican primary voters. Most polls deliver smaller margins of error when the sample size is 1,000 or larger.

The RMG Research poll results:

  1. Trump 60%
  2. Ramaswamy 13%
  3. DeSantis 8%
  4. Former New Jersey GOP Gov. Chris Christie 5%
  5. Former Vice President Mike Pence 4%
  6. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley 4%
  7. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., 2%

The results show Ramaswamy surging, while DeSantis is losing support. Ramaswamy is up 10 points from June, going from 3% to 10% to 13% in the past three months. DeSantis has gone from 14% in June to 15% last week and just 8% this week.

Trump gained 5 points from the first week of August (55%) to the second (60%).

RMG Research polled 229 likely 2024 Republican primary voters Aug. 11-14. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016, starting on the first night of the Republican National Convention. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Thursday, 17 August 2023 12:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

