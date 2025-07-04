Carville: Trump's Bill Will Fuel GOP's Extinction

President Donald Trump's massive tax and spending bill will be seen as a "mass extinction event" that will cause the Republican Party to lose its majority in Congress in the midterm elections, Democrat strategist James Carville said.

"We ain't playing possum now. And I like with the unified party — every Democrat voted against this. Every Democrat, regardless of the ideology, their ethnicity … we can all rally around this, and we can run on this single issue all the way to 2026. And Paul is right, we‘re going to pick up more than 40 House seats," Carville said during a Thursday appearance on CNN.

"I can tell you what the poll says today: The Democrat in New Jersey is up 20 points. That's in a state that we won by 2½ or 2 [points] in 2021. Political anthropologists are going to look back at this, and it's going to be called a mass extinction event because there are a lot of them are going to be extinct."

Carville added: "When people go to the polls voting for this, I promise you, this thing is really, it's like 25, 26 points underwater already. And we haven't even started our education program."