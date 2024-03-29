Trump Fundraiser Expected to Raise $33M

Former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party's joint fundraiser next week appears ready to outperform President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party's star-studded event on Thursday.

The Trump-GOP fundraiser, set for April 6 in Palm Beach, Florida, has raised at least $33 million, according to organizers and first reported by Financial Times. The amount can't be verified until campaign disclosure filings are released.

A fundraiser for Biden in New York City that included former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton and celebrities raised $25 million, a record for the biggest haul for a political event, according to the Biden campaign.

The Trump event, which will accept more than $800,000 per donor, will be hosted by billionaire John Paulson.

According to an invitation obtained by ABC News, co-chairs of the Trump fundraiser include several former ambassadors and Trump administration officials, such as Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon and former Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross as well as New York Jets owner Woody Johnson.

"The response to our fundraising efforts has been overwhelming, and we've raised over $33 million so far," Paulson said in a statement to ABC News. "There is massive support amongst a broad spectrum of donors. The dinner is relatively small in nature, and we are almost at our cap."

Until becoming the presumptive GOP nominee, Trump was unable to raise money with the Republican National Committee. Biden, meanwhile, has teamed with the Democratic Party to compile a $100 million war chest.

A small portion of the Palm Beach fundraiser — up to $5,000 per donor — could go to the Save America PAC, which has covered tens of millions of dollars in Trump's legal fees, according to disclosures, ABC News said.

Other co-chairs for the Trump fundraiser include former Trump campaign finance chair Todd Ricketts, energy mogul Harold Hamm, aerospace executive Robert Bigelow, hedge fund manager Robert Mercer, and casino tycoon Phil Ruffin, ABC reported.

Hours before the high-profiled Biden-Democrat fundraiser in Manhattan, Trump attended the wake of NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller, who was killed while on duty earlier this week.

"President Trump will be honoring the legacy of Officer Diller," Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung posted Thursday morning on X. "Meanwhile, the Three Stooges — Biden, Obama, and Clinton — will be at a glitzy fundraiser in the city with their elitist, out-of-touch celebrity benefactors."