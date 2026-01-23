Trump Mocks Global Warming Amid Record Cold Wave

President Donald Trump on Friday highlighted a forecast cold wave expected to impact much of the country, using the prediction to renew his criticism of climate change warnings.

"Record Cold Wave expected to hit 40 States," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Rarely seen anything like it before. Could the Environmental Insurrectionists please explain — WHATEVER HAPPENED TO GLOBAL WARMING???"

Thousands of power line workers were on standby, flights were canceled and bottled water flew off the shelves Thursday as a huge winter storm that could bring catastrophic damage, widespread power outages and bitterly cold weather barreled toward the eastern two-thirds of the U.S.

The massive storm system is expected to bring a crippling ice storm from Texas through parts of the South, potentially around a foot of snow from Oklahoma through Washington, D.C., New York and Boston, and then a final punch of bitterly cold air that could drop wind chills to minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit in parts of Minnesota and North Dakota.

Forecasters are warning the damage, especially in areas pounded by ice, could rival a hurricane. About 160 million people were under winter storm or cold weather watches or warnings — and in many places both.

Trump has repeatedly questioned climate change and has argued that cold weather undermines concerns about long-term warming trends. In his post, Trump used the expected cold snap to suggest climate advocates were exaggerating or mischaracterizing changes in the Earth's climate system.

Scientists and meteorologists have long said individual weather events, including major cold spells, do not disprove broader patterns of global temperature rise.

Climate experts generally distinguish between short-term weather conditions and long-term climate trends, noting that the planet can experience extreme cold in some locations even as average global temperatures increase over time.

The Truth Social post comes as Trump continues to campaign and position himself against federal efforts aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Trump has rolled back several environmental rules and moved to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement, a decision later reversed by former President Joe Biden.

Weather officials in multiple parts of the country have urged residents to monitor local forecasts, prepare for possible power disruptions, and take precautions against frostbite and hypothermia during prolonged exposure to cold temperatures.

The anticipated cold wave could affect transportation systems, energy demand, and school operations, depending on its severity and duration.

Emergency management agencies typically advise residents to ensure homes are properly heated, protect pets and pipes from freezing, and check on vulnerable neighbors during extreme cold.