Trump Jokes About Keeping World Cup Trophy

FIFA President Gianni Infantino joked with President Donald Trump on Friday while announcing the date of the draw for the upcoming World Cup that will take place across North America next year.

Infantino, while in the Oval Office alongside Trump, spoke about the FIFA World Cup and showed off the famous golden trophy, which he noted was last lifted by Argentine superstar Lionel Messi after he captained his country's team to victory in 2022.

"And that's why we brought as well this, which is the winner's trophy. It is the trophy that the winner of the FIFA World Cup wins. Only the FIFA president, presidents of countries, and then those who win can touch it because it's for winners only. And since you are a winner, of course, you can as well touch it.

"It's pretty — it's the winner's trophy. The last one who lifted there is Leo Messi. Lionel Messi of Argentina, and here it is in the Oval Office in the White House,"

Infantino added while holding the trophy out to Trump, who quipped, "Can I keep it?"

Trump continued to joke, saying: "We're not giving it back. That's a serious … it goes very well on the wall right over there, put it right below the angel."

"It fits well here. Until we have to give it to the next winner," Infantino said.

"That's fine. That's a beautiful piece of gold, I will say. That is beautiful," Trump said.