Jurors in Trump Georgia Case Granted Protections

Tuesday, 26 September 2023 08:04 PM EDT

A request from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to conceal the identity of jurors in her office's prosecution of former President Trump and 18 co-defendants was granted Monday by a judge.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who is presiding over the case, gave jurors or prospective jurors new protections from being depicted during the trial beyond the existing precautions.

His order expands existing rules in Georgia that stipulate cameras must be placed away from jurors to include restrictions against other forms of recording, photography, and realistic drawings.

In addition, McAfee ordered that all parties involved cannot disclose information that would reveal a juror's identity – specifically, their names, addresses, phone numbers, or employment.

Despite the order, it still appears that spectators will be allowed to use recording devices. McAfee ruled last month that electronic devices would not disrupt the proceedings.

"All parties and spectators are allowed to use recording devices," he wrote.

Willis' request to conceal jurors' identities came after the personal information of at least 23 jurors was leaked online on sites hosted by a Russian company, including their names, ages, addresses, and vehicles.

She also noted in the request that her identity and that of others in her office were leaked. In response, several law enforcement agencies have implemented plans to protect the jurors from harassment and violence.

The first trials from the August indictment of Trump and 18 co-defendants who face charges of trying to subvert Georgia's 2020 election results are set for Oct. 23. They involve co-defendants Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, attorneys close to Trump's former legal team.

Tuesday, 26 September 2023 08:04 PM
