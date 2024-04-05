Trump Co-defendant Threatens Legal Action Against Fani Willis

A co-defendant in former President Donald Trump's Georgia election interference case has threatened to pursue legal action if Democrat Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis "does not recuse herself from this case by noon on Monday."

Harrison Floyd, the former head of Black Voices for Trump, took to social media on Thursday night and suggested Willis may have been guilty of illegal wiretapping.

"I don't want to put a black woman in Jail. But if Fani Willis does not recuse herself from this case by noon on Monday, I may have no other choice than to pursue all lawful remedies. Make Fulton Great Again," Floyd posted on X with an alleged snippet of an Atlanta Journal-Constitution story.

The snippet said that Willis' office shared a recording of a conversation the DA had with Floyd's attorney, Carlos J.R. Salvado, in an unrelated criminal case in Maryland.

Floyd suggested that Willis' office may have violated the Maryland Wiretap Act, which makes it unlawful to record any private conversation unless you're a party to the conversation and have the permission of all of the parties.

Under Maryland law, recording a private conversation without consent from both parties is punishable by up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both, Newsweek reported.

Floyd's attorney, Christopher Kachouroff, made the same accusation against Willis during the week while talking to the outlet.

Floyd is the only one of Trump's co-defendants in the Georgia case to have been jailed, between Aug. 24-30, until a $100,000 bond was covered.

Last week, Trump and eight co-defendants in the case filed a motion with the state court of appeals to review a judge's decision allowing Willis to remain on the case.

Georgia Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled March 15 that Willis could stay on the case only if Nathan Wade, the lead prosecutor she appointed and with whom she had a secret romantic relationship, left the case. Wade resigned shortly after the ruling.

The defense claimed Wade benefited financially from the position and used money he received to take Willis on lavish vacations. But McAfee wrote in his ruling the allegations and evidence were legally insufficient to support a finding of a conflict of interest, even though he wrote there was an "appearance of impropriety."

In their motion to the appeals court, the defense claims Willis and her office should be disqualified from the case because of her "inflammatory out-of-court statements regarding defendants and their counsel and other misconduct ['forensic misconduct'] in response to this motion, and/or her actual or apparent conflict of interest in the case."

Trump, the expected Republican presidential nominee, has pleaded not guilty to charges he broke the law attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election result in Georgia.