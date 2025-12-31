Trump Bids Sarcastic Adieu to George, Amal Clooney

President Donald Trump took aim at actor George Clooney and his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, after reports that the couple and their twin children were granted French citizenship, using the news to criticize immigration policy and mock Clooney's political activism.

"Good News! George and Amal Clooney, two of the worst political prognosticators of all time, have officially become citizens of France which is, sadly, in the midst of a major crime problem because of their absolutely horrendous handling of immigration, much like we had under Sleepy Joe Biden," Trump posted Wednesday on Truth Social.

In the post, Trump claimed Clooney drew more attention for politics than for his film career.

"Clooney got more publicity for politics than he did for his very few, and totally mediocre, movies. He wasn't a movie star at all, he was just an average guy who complained, constantly, about common sense in politics," Trump continued.

Trump also referenced Clooney's past role in Democrat fundraising and his public break with then-President Joe Biden after Biden's debate performance, along with Clooney's later support for Democrats as the party's leadership jockeyed for position.

French government records show the Clooneys have been awarded French citizenship, and the family has been spending significant time in southern France after purchasing a property there in 2021, with Clooney previously citing privacy and a more normal upbringing for their children as a motivation for relocating.

Clooney has long been active in Democrat politics and fundraising, and in 2024 wrote a widely read New York Times opinion essay urging Biden to step aside in the presidential race, an intervention that became a major flashpoint in the party's internal debate at the time.