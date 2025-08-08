Trump: 'Good Riddance' to Former Ga. Lt. Gov. Duncan

President Donald Trump Friday labeled former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a long-time foe, as a "total loser" after the longtime Republican switched parties to become a Democrat.

"Failed former Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, of Georgia, is a total loser," Trump posted on his Truth Social page. "Was never able to get anything done, all he ever did was complain. We didn’t want him in the Republican Party any longer, so I’m told he became a Democrat. Good riddance Geoff. You don’t even have a chance!!!"

Duncan, who served as lieutenant governor of Georgia from 2019 to 2023 and as a member of the Georgia House of Representatives from 2013 to 2017, said in an opinion piece for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution this week that he decided to switch parties because of his "daily struggle to love my neighbor, as a Republican."

"There’s no date on a calendar or line in the sand that points to the exact moment in time my political heart changed, but it has," he wrote, noting that his "journey" began long before the 2020 election, which he claimed Trump tried to "steal" from Joe Biden.

He also cited several policy issues contributing to his decision, calling out Republicans on healthcare, Medicaid, immigration, gun control, and support for low-income Americans.

The Georgia Republican Party expelled Duncan after he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris over Trump during the 2024 presidential election, and after he spoke at the Democratic National Convention in her support.