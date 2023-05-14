×
Tags: donald trump | general | michael flynn | 2024 | nsa | reawaken america tour

Trump Vows to Bring Back Gen. Michael Flynn

By    |   Sunday, 14 May 2023 08:54 AM EDT

Gen. Michael Flynn had a short stint as national security adviser under then-President Donald Trump, but he could be getting a second chance at serving in the White House again.

"General, you just have to stay healthy, because we're bringing you back," Trump told Flynn over the phone Saturday night at Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour. "We're going to bring you back."

Trump called into Flynn's rally at Trump National Doral Miami after Trump was forced to cancel his Make America Great Again rally in Des Moines, Iowa, amid tornado warnings.

"I will say Gen. Flynn is some general," Trump told Flynn, who was holding the mic to the phone. "He's some man. He took abuse like nobody could have handled, and he came out bigger, better, stronger than ever before. We love him. He's a leader.

"And you just stay wealthy, healthy, and well and everything. I want you to have a great life."

Trump pardoned Flynn from his pleading guilty for having lied to an FBI investigator about his contact with a Russian ambassador during the December 2016 transition. Flynn served only a few days as national security adviser, having been forced to resign in February 2017 after Obama administration officials had unmasked his name while picking up the communications with a Russian ambassador and allegedly talking about sanctions.

After hearing Trump say he will be giving Flynn another shot at serving in the White House, Flynn smiled and said, "My wife's going crazy."

It is another second chance Trump could be giving his longtime ally. Trump pardoned Flynn the night before Thanksgiving 2020, and months before that pardon, Trump had hoped to "maybe someday" be able to work with Flynn again.

Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour has been an ongoing since Trump left office in January 2021.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
