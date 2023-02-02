Trump Outlines Plan to Stop Gender-Affirming 'Child Abuse'

Former President Donald Trump vows to punish doctors and teachers who promote gender-affirming procedures for minors if he's reelected to the nation's highest office.

Trump, in a nearly four-minute video first released Tuesday on Truth Social, began his presentation by saying, "The left-wing gender insanity being pushed on our children is an act of child abuse, very simple."

"No serious country should be telling its children that they were born with the wrong gender — a concept that was never heard of in all of human history, nobody's ever heard of this, what's happening today," Trump said. "It was all when the radical left invented it just a few years ago.

"Under my leadership, this madness will end."

The former president outlined a plan to stop the "chemical, physical and emotional mutilation of our youth."

The first step would be using an executive order to revoke President Joe Biden's "cruel policies on so-called 'gender-affirming care'" and instruct federal agencies "to cease all programs that promote the concept of sex and gender transition at any age."

Trump said he would declare that hospitals and healthcare providers that participate in gender-affirming procedures no longer would meet federal health and safety standards for Medicaid and Medicare and will be terminated from the programs. He also would support a law allowing victims and parents to sue doctors who have "unforgivably" performed these procedures on minor children.

The former president said that he would direct the Justice Department to investigate the pharmaceutical industry and individual hospitals to determine whether they "deliberately covered up horrific long-term side effects of sex transitions in order to get rich."

Under a new Trump administration, the Department of Education would inform states and school districts that officials and teachers who suggest that a student "could be trapped in the wrong body" could face potential civil rights violations and sex discrimination.

The former president said he would propose a federal law that recognizes only two genders and bars transgender women from competing on women's sports teams.

In November, Trump officially announced his campaign for the 2024 Republican nomination presidential.