Trump Positive On Gaza Deal: 'This Is Beyond Gaza'

President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House, "We want to have peace," when asked about the Gaza peace deal. "This is beyond Gaza. Gaza is a big deal," he added.

Trump proclaimed that the deal involves more than just Israel and Hamas.

"But this is really peace in the Middle East. And the amazing thing is, we have every Arab country, every Muslim country, we have every country surrounding. They all want it."

The president said there's near-universal acceptance of finally getting a deal worked out and implemented. "Everybody is on our side to get this deal done. There's never been anything like that."

Israelis, in particular, are hopeful for an end to the languishing since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, said Trump. "It's very sad because you have hostages, and you have people that are no longer living."

"But the parents," said Trump, "and I've said this to you many times, the parents want the bodies of their boy back, the bodies of their loved ones back.

"In most cases, they're young men, and they're dead. And there's probably 32 or so – about that number. Nobody knows exactly what the number is."

Trump said the final wording of the deal is close at hand. "I think we're going to have it soon. I think we're going to have a deal."

Hamas and Israeli negotiators began hammering out the final terms of the peace accord in Egypt on Monday, the eve of the Oct. 7, Hamas terror attack on Israel that claimed 1,200 lives.