Trump's Gaza Peace Plan Draws Mixed Global Reactions

President Donald Trump unveiled a sweeping peace proposal aimed at ending the war in Gaza, drawing mixed reactions from leaders across the world who alternately praised his leadership or condemned the plan as unrealistic, Al Jazeera reported.

Trump announced a 20-point peace plan this week following consultations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who welcomed the proposal. The plan, which calls for Hamas to disarm, includes provisions for the release of hostages, the delivery of humanitarian aid, and the establishment of a two-state plan.

The Palestinian Authority, governing in the West Bank, welcomed the initiative, calling it a step toward "a just peace based on the two-state solution." The PA said it was committed to working with the United States and partners to guarantee aid to Gaza and prevent the displacement of Palestinians.

Reactions from terrorist networks were sharply different. Hamas said it was studying the proposal "in good faith," while Palestinian Islamic Jihad rejected it as a "recipe to blow up the region."

Trump posted on social media Wednesday his "Statements of Support for Middle East Peace Deal" which included a list of those aligned with the president's plan.

Support came from across Asia and the Middle East.

The foreign ministers of Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates issued a joint statement praising Trump's "sincere efforts to end the war in Gaza" and pledging to work with Washington on a comprehensive settlement.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan personally commended Trump for "halting the bloodshed in Gaza and achieving a ceasefire."

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif echoed that sentiment, lauding Trump's "leadership and the vital role played by special envoy Steve Witkoff." He added that durable peace was essential for regional stability.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also welcomed the deal, saying it "paves the way for peace, security, and sustainable long-term development."

Support extended beyond the region.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called Trump's plan an opportunity that "all parties should seize." French President Emmanuel Macron urged Israel to act "resolutely" while demanding Hamas immediately release hostages.

Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul described the proposal as a "unique opportunity to end the horrific war."

From Asia-Pacific, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese affirmed that Hamas must be denied any role in Gaza's governance, while New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters said the plan was "an example of such global leadership." China and Russia also voiced cautious support, emphasizing the need for de-escalation.

Reactions within Israel revealed deep political rifts.

Opposition leader Benny Gantz praised Trump's "extraordinary efforts to secure a hostage deal," urging swift implementation. By contrast, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich blasted the plan as a "resounding diplomatic failure" and accused Netanyahu of bowing to international pressure.

While the plan has drawn unusually broad international backing, its implementation hinges on Hamas' decision to accept its terms. As Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni put it, "[Hamas] now has the opportunity to end it by releasing the hostages, agreeing to have no role in Gaza's future, and fully disarming."