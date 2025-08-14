Trump Wants Journalists Allowed Into Gaza

President Donald Trump on Thursday told reporters at the White House he'd like to see more journalists in the Gaza Strip.

Israel has so far allowed journalists to enter the region only with an Israeli military security team alongside. That has been the case since Israel retaliated with military strikes in Gaza after it came under attack from Hamas terrorists based in Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023.

Trump told reporters that having more journalists in Gaza would be a good thing.

"I'd like to see that happen. Sure. I would be very fine with journalists going," he said.

He cautioned, however, that not all journalists might be prepared for the task.

"And it's a very dangerous position to be in, as you know, if you're a journalist, but I would like to see it," Trump said.

Hamas terrorists continue to hold at least 50 hostages from the Oct. 7 attack, including two Americans. Little verified information is available about how many may still be alive.