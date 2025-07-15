Trump Eyes Five-Seat Gain in Texas Redistricting Push

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he expects Texas Republicans to pick up five seats in the House under a new redistricting plan likely to be considered in a special legislative session this month, a move he said could be echoed by other states seeking to solidify partisan control before the 2026 midterm elections, The Hill reported.

"I think we'll get five," Trump told reporters, according to The Hill. "And there could be some other states we're going to get another three, or four or five in addition. Texas would be the biggest one."

Trump said he had no objection if Democratic-leaning states such as California or New York also moved to redraw their congressional maps in efforts to secure more Democratic seats. But he said that a "very simple redrawing" in Texas could net the GOP the most significant gains.

His remarks followed an announcement by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, that redistricting would be on the agenda for the upcoming special legislative session. Abbott said the session would focus on "a revised congressional redistricting plan in light of constitutional concerns raised by the U.S. Department of Justice."

Under Article 1, Section 4 of the Constitution, states are responsible for drawing their congressional and legislative district boundaries. This typically occurs every 10 years after the decennial census, but it can be revisited under certain legal or political circumstances.

In Texas, the Republican Party holds unified control of redistricting, holding majorities in both legislative chambers as well as the governor's office.

According to official results from the 2024 elections, the Texas House of Representatives is controlled by Republicans with an 88-62 majority. The state Senate has a 20-11 Republican majority.

Although unusual, Trump's team has reportedly encouraged Texas to redraw its maps earlier than usual, as Republicans seek to strengthen their narrow majority in the House of Representatives. Historically, the president's party tends to lose seats in midterm elections, posing a challenge for Republicans heading into the 2026 elections.

Democrats have criticized the move.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York accused Abbott of "conspiring" with Trump and House Republicans to "try to rig the election and disenfranchise millions of voters."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, also a Democrat, has said his state may pursue a similar course of action if Texas moves forward.

"We will not stand by as other states attempt to game the system," Newsom said in a statement last week.

Although most states rely on their legislatures to carry out redistricting, some have shifted to using independent or bipartisan commissions to oversee the process. Texas remains among the states where partisan control of redistricting is complete.

If enacted, the Texas plan could help the GOP solidify control of the House for the remainder of Trump's term and beyond, depending on future legal challenges and voter response in the 2026 midterms.