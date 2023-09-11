×
Tags: donald trump | fox news | wsj

Trump Chides Wall Street Journal, Fox News Coverage

By    |   Monday, 11 September 2023 11:27 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump over the weekend lashed out at two Rupert Murdoch-owned media outlets, The Wall Street Journal and Fox News, complaining about their coverage of him and his standing in the Republican Party.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote: "The Wall Street Journal and FoxNews keep pushing the narrative, through Trey Gowdy and others, that 'BOTH' Crooked Joe Biden and 45th President Donald J. Trump are unpopular within their own Party."

Trump added: "This happens to be true for Crooked Joe, where they won't even let RFK Jr. have his votes fairly counted (more RIGGING, and STEALING Elections!), but VERY untrue for 'TRUMP,' where I have a 90% Approval Rating, and am crushing the 'second tier' candidates by 50, 60, and even 70 Points. THAT'S POPULAR!"

Trump in an earlier post took issue with "a phony and probably rigged Wall Street Journal poll, coming out of nowhere to softened the mental incompetence blow that is so obvious with Crooked Joe Biden, they ask about my age and mentality. Where did that come from? Now that the Globalists at Fox & the WSJ have failed to push their 3rd tier candidate to success, they do this."

He also said: "The Wall Street Journal & Fox are damaged goods after their failed DeSanctimonious push & stupid $780,000,000 'settlement.' MORONS!!!"

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Monday, 11 September 2023 11:27 AM
