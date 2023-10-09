Trump: 'Failing' Forbes Took Me off Wealthiest Americans List

Former President Donald Trump decried that the Forbes magazine cut him by just a "whisker" from their 400 richest Americans list on Monday.

"China owned (China Investment Corp, the Country's Sovereign wealth Fund!), and very badly failing, Forbes' Magazine,' which lost most of its relevance long ago, and which knows less about me than Stormy Daniels (who doesn't know me at all!) or Rosie O'Donnell," Trump began in a scathing tirade on Truth Social, "took me off their Fake Forbes 400 list, just by a 'whisker,' even though they know that I should be high up on that now very dated and discredited 'antique.'"

Last week, Forbes announced Trump had fallen off the list of its 400 richest Americans for the second time in three years. They cite that it was due to his estimated net worth of $2.6 billion, which was $300 million short of the threshold required to make the list.

"They are working," Trump continued, "with the Racist and highly incompetent, job killing Attorney General of New York, Letitia 'Peekaboo' James, who has allowed Murder and Violent Crime in the State to hit epidemic levels. China owned Forbes is a participant in the Election Interference Scam, and after what I have done to China, with hundreds of billions of dollars being paid to the USA, who can blame them? For years Forbes has attacked me with really dumb writers assigned to hit me hard, and I am now up 60 Points on the Republicans, and beating Crooked Joe by a lot. So much for Forbes!"

According to The Hill, the magazine's announcement comes amid Trump's civil fraud trial in New York. New York Attorney General Letitia James, filed a lawsuit against Trump, alleging he inflated the value of his companies and properties and defrauded his business partners.