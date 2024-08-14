WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | florida primary | early voting

Trump Uses Early Voting to Cast Ballot In Fla. Primary

By    |   Wednesday, 14 August 2024 07:05 PM EDT

Donald Trump cast his ballot Wednesday as part of early voting for the Florida primary Aug. 20, The Hill reported.

The former president did so even as he has urged one-day voting as part of his election campaign and has disputed the reliability of early voting.

"We have a level of enthusiasm that nobody's seen before," Trump said as he voted in Palm Beach. "They want to make America great again. That's what's happening. We're going to make it great again. Right now, we're in a failing nation."

The early voting period for Florida's primary, which will decide state and congressional nominees, began Aug. 10 and ends Aug. 17.

Trump has repeatedly cast doubt on the reliability of mail-in ballots and early voting since he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden, claiming widespread voter fraud.

Trump has insisted on the campaign trail this year, including at a recent rally in Atlanta, that "I will secure our elections. Our goal will be one-day voting with paper ballots, proof of citizenship and voter ID."

Republicans tend to vote in greater numbers on Election Day, while Democrats have in recent years cast their ballots more by mail and through early voting, according to The Hill.

The Republican National Committee and party officials have for years attempted to convince their supporters to accept early voting through "bank the vote" programs and other outreach efforts, including at last month's GOP convention, where a video message of Trump encouraging backers to cast their ballot by whatever method they chose played each night in the arena.

"Whether you vote early, absentee, by mail or in person, we're going to protect the vote," the former president said in a recorded message. "That's the most important thing we have to do."

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Donald Trump cast his ballot Wednesday as part of early voting for the Florida primary Aug. 20, The Hill reported.
donald trump, florida primary, early voting
293
2024-05-14
Wednesday, 14 August 2024 07:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved