Trump: 'Real Dummy' Fed Chair Powell 'the Worst'

President Donald Trump continued his criticism of "real dummy" Jerome Powell by sharing an article about a federal regulator calling for the Federal Reserve chair to lower interest rates or resign.

Trump used his social media platform late Wednesday night to comment while sharing a story on Fannie Mae's and Freddie Mac's regulator, Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director William Pulte, offering his opinion about Powell.

"Too Late—Powell is the WORST. A real dummy, who's costing America $Billions! " Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump attached a National Mortgage News story with the headline, "Fannie, Freddie regulator: Powell should cut rates or quit."

The story was based on Pulte's social media post earlier in the day.

"Because President Trump has crushed inflation, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell needs to lower interest rates today, and if not Chairman Powell needs to resign, immediately. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac can help so many more Americans if Chair Powell will just do his job and lower rates," Pulte posted on X.

Little more than an hour later, Pulte wrote: "As Chairman of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, I can tell you that Jay Powell is hurting the housing market by being Too Late to lower rates. He needs to resign, effective immediately."

Pulte, like Trump, has pushed for Powell to cut rates for a while.

Fed again held rates steady Wednesday, when Powell said goods price inflation will pick up over the course of the summer as Trump's tariffs work their way to U.S. consumers, who he argued would bear some of those costs.

Trump, though, has been hammering away at Powell by constantly calling for a lowering of interest rates.

Before Powell's press conference Wednesday, Trump joked he could do a much better job because Powell is "stupid" and "too late" on cutting interest rates that were raised to deal with inflation under then-President Joe Biden.

"Maybe I should go to the Fed. Am I allowed to appoint myself?" Trump said outside the White House. "I'd do a much better job."

Earlier this month, Trump pushed the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by a full point.