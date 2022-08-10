Trump Raises Concern Feds Were 'Planting' Evidence in Raid

Officials that raided former President Donald Trump's private residence Monday at Mar-a-Lago "strongly" insisted on doing so without "any witnesses to see what they were doing," according to Trump.

It raises the question of why and potentially the "planting" of some type of evidence, Trump warned.

"The FBI and others from the federal government would not let anyone, including my lawyers, be anywhere near the areas that were rummaged and otherwise looked at during the raid on Mar-a-Lago," Trump wrote in a statement Wednesday morning on Truth Social.

"Everyone was asked to leave the premises, they wanted to be left alone, without any witnesses to see what they were doing, taking or, hopefully not, 'planting.' Why did they STRONGLY insist on having nobody watching them, everybody out?

"Obama and Clinton were never 'raided,' despite big disputes!"

No former president had been raided in the 114-year history of the FBI before Trump, including former President Barack Obama, who Trump has alleged was a part of spying on his 2016 presidential campaign against Hillary Clinton.

Former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik, a Trump-backer, issued a warning Tuesday the FBI raid required body cameras, and he issued a call for the House Judiciary Committee and Ranking Member Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, to subpoena those from the raid on Trump.

" @Jim_Jordan … The FBI and USAG guidelines requires all raids to be captured on body cams! @JudiciaryGOP needs to secure those ASAP!" Kerik tweeted.