FBI Investigating Threats to Colo. Justices

The FBI is working alongside Colorado law enforcement to investigate threats made against the Colorado Supreme Court justices who ruled last week to remove Republican front-runner Donald Trump from the state's 2024 presidential ballot, CNN reported Monday.

"The FBI is aware of the situation and working with local law enforcement," FBI Public Affairs Officer Vikki Migoya told CNN Monday. "We will vigorously pursue investigations of any threat or use of violence committed by someone who uses extremist views to justify their actions regardless of motivation."

A spokesperson for the Colorado Judicial Branch declined to comment on reports of threats made to the justices. Master Trooper Gary Cutler, a spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol, said local authorities would handle any threats against judges.

The Denver Police Department responded to a justice's residence on Thursday evening on what ostensibly was a false report.

"Everything checked clear and we are continuing to investigate this report," DPD said in a statement. "Due to security and privacy considerations, and the ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide any additional information at this time."