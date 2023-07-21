×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | favorability | poll | pew

Survey: Trump's Favorability Rating Remained Steady Over Past Year

By    |   Friday, 21 July 2023 06:57 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump's favorability rating has largely remained steady over the past year, though the share of Republicans who view Trump favorably has declined by 9 percentage points, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.

The new survey shows that 35% of respondents have a favorable view of Trump, compared with 63% who have an unfavorable view. A year ago, 38% said they had a favorable view of Trump, compared with 60% who said they had an unfavorable view.

The share of Republicans who view Trump favorably has declined by 9 percentage points from last year, when 75% said they viewed him favorably and 24% viewed him unfavorably.

Trump is facing criminal charges in two cases, and potentially a third, if Atlanta's top prosecutor charges the former president with racketeering for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.  

The potential indictment comes as special counsel Jack Smith is weighing another federal indictment of Trump in the hunt for crimes related to Jan. 6.

Smith in June charged Trump with 37 counts for allegedly withholding classified documents from federal authorities. In April, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Trump on 34 counts of business fraud for reportedly concealing "hush money" payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.

Pew surveyed 8,480 people over a week in mid-July. The data has a margin of error of 1.5 points.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump's favorability rating has largely remained steady over the past year, though the share of Republicans who view Trump favorably has declined by 9 percentage points, according to a new Pew ResearchCenter survey.
donald trump, favorability, poll, pew
235
2023-57-21
Friday, 21 July 2023 06:57 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved