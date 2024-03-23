×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | fani willis | prosecution | delay | fulton county | georgia | relationship

Defiant DA Fani Willis: 'Train Is Coming'

Saturday, 23 March 2024 06:57 PM EDT

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said Saturday that the election interference prosecution against Donald Trump hasn't been delayed by proceedings over her romantic relationship with a special prosecutor she hired for the case.

"I don't feel like we have been slowed down at all," Willis told CNN in an interview. "I think there are efforts to slow down the train, but the train is coming."

Her latest comments come as defense attorneys continue to press claims about her handling of a sprawling prosecution against the former president and current GOP presumptive nominee. Trump faces four felony indictments — including separate federal and state cases for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election that he lost to President Joe Biden — but has fought to delay and dismiss the cases, arguing that political opponents are wrongly targeting him.

Willis spoke days after a Georgia judge allowed attorneys for Trump's codefendants to appeal his ruling that she could stay on the case after the withdrawal of the special prosecutor, Nathan Wade. That may allow defense attorneys to amplify allegations of impropriety between Wade and Willis.

Defense attorneys have alleged Willis hired Wade to profit from the Trump prosecution through their romantic relationship. Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee said there wasn't sufficient evidence to prove those claims but rebuked Willis for what he called a "tremendous lapse in judgment."

Willis told CNN that she didn't think her reputation needed to be reclaimed and that she hadn't done anything embarrassing.

"I'm not embarrassed by anything I've done," Willis said. "I guess my greatest crime is that I had a relationship with a man, but that's not something I find embarrassing in any way."

Anthony Michael Kreis, a Georgia State University law professor who's been following the case, criticized her comments in a post on X.

"If I were Fani Willis, I would simply not talk to the media at all at this point just out of an abundance of caution," Kreis said.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said Saturday that the election interference prosecution against Donald Trump hasn't been delayed by proceedings over her romantic relationship with a special prosecutor she hired for the case.
donald trump, fani willis, prosecution, delay, fulton county, georgia, relationship, nathan wade
327
2024-57-23
Saturday, 23 March 2024 06:57 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved