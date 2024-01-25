×
Tags: donald trump | fani willis | nathan wade | georgia

Fani Willis, Nathan Wade Face Likely Subpoena in Trump Case

By    |   Thursday, 25 January 2024 05:08 PM EST

Fulton County, Georgia, Attorney General Fani Willis, special prosecutor Nathan Wade, and a current and former law partner of Wade's are likely to be subpoenaed for a hearing over Willis' relationship with Wade, reports CNN.

The report comes on the same day former President Donald Trump joined an effort by a co-defendant in his Georgia election interference case to disqualify Willis and dismiss the criminal charges, according to a court filing.

Trump co-defendant Michael Roman has alleged in previous court filings that Willis had an inappropriate relationship with Wade, the lawyer she hired to help run the criminal case.

Trump's defense team endorsed those claims and leveled new accusations that Willis, "inappropriately injected race into the case and stoked racial animus" during a speech responding to Roman's allegations.

A judge on Monday ordered court records to be made public in the divorce involving Wade and his wife, Joycelyn.

The newly unsealed court records, however, didn't include any references to the affair allegations that have roiled the case that charges Trump and 18 allies of working to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.

"We've got a lot of information. We've got a lot of documents and a lot of witnesses," Roman's defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant told CNN when asked if she will issue subpoenas for witness testimony at the Feb. 15 hearing.

Information from the Associated Press and Reuters was used in this report.

Solange Reyner | editorial.reyner@newsmax.com

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


