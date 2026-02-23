Trump: 'Fake News' That Top General Against Iran War

President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed as fake news media reports claiming Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Daniel "Razin" Caine opposes potential U.S. military action against Iran, calling the stories "100% incorrect."

In a Truth Social post, Trump pushed back on an Axios report hours earlier that said Caine had warned administration officials about the risks of a prolonged conflict if the United States were to strike Tehran's nuclear facilities.

"Numerous stories from the Fake News Media have been circulating stating that General Daniel Caine … is against us going to War with Iran," Trump wrote.

"The story does not attribute this vast wealth of knowledge to anyone, and is 100% incorrect," he wrote.

Axios reported that Caine struck a cautious tone in internal discussions, raising concerns about escalation, possible American casualties, and long-term entanglement.

The Washington Post also reported that Caine had expressed worries about munitions shortages and limited allied support, while The Wall Street Journal said Pentagon officials warned of risks including U.S. and allied casualties and the potential depletion of air defenses.

Trump disputed the characterization that his top military adviser is opposed to action.

"General Caine, like all of us, would like not to see War but, if a decision is made on going against Iran at a Military level, it is his opinion that it will be something easily won," Trump wrote.

The president emphasized Caine's experience confronting Iran, noting that he "was in charge of Midnight Hammer, the attack on the Iranian Nuclear Development," which Trump said "was blown to smithereens by our Great B-2 Bombers."

"Razin Caine is a Great Fighter, and represents the Most Powerful Military anywhere in the World," Trump added.

"He has not spoken of not doing Iran … he only knows one thing, how to WIN, and, if he is told to do so, he will be leading the pack," Trump said.

The debate comes as Trump weighs options against Tehran amid stalled nuclear negotiations and a significant U.S. military buildup in the Middle East.

According to Axios, Caine has been the only military leader briefing Trump in recent weeks, underscoring his central role in the deliberations.

Still, Trump made it clear that the ultimate decision rests with him.

"I am the one that makes the decision," he wrote. "I would rather have a Deal than not but, if we don't make a Deal, it will be a very bad day for that Country."