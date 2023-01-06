Trump: Facebook 'Boring,' Doing 'Poorly' After Blocking Me

Former President Donald Trump late Thursday, through his Truth Social account, said Facebook is "boring" after it removed his account two years ago in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, protests at the Capitol, and called the company's name change to Meta "ridiculous."

"Sadly, Facebook has been doing very poorly since they took me off," Trump posted. "It has lost $750 Billion in value, and has become very boring. Hopefully, Facebook will be able to turn it around."

One step, he said "should be to get away from the ridiculous change in name to Meta, and go back to 'Facebook.' Whoever made that decision, and the decision to take me off, will go down in the Business Hall of Fame for two of the worst decisions in Business History!"

Meta Inc. owns both Facebook and Instagram, which also has banned the former president, as well as dozens of other companies, including WhatsApp, Oculus VR, Onavo, and Beluga, according to Investopedia.

The company changed its corporate name from Facebook to Meta last summer.

Trump's comments come as Meta is preparing to announce whether it will allow him to return to its social media platforms. The company had said previously it would make its decision by Saturday but The Financial Times, quoting a person said to be familiar with the matter, said the decision is expected to be announced later this month.

Meanwhile, Twitter owner Elon Musk, soon after buying the platform last fall, revoked the site's permanent ban on Trump but the former president, who now posts through Truth Social, has said he has no interest in returning.