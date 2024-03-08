×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | facebook | mark zuckerberg | tiktok

Trump: Facebook 'True Enemy of the People'

By    |   Friday, 08 March 2024 12:13 PM EST

Former President Donald Trump ripped legislation that could potentially ban TikTok in the U.S.

His comments came in a post on Truth Social, where he blasted Facebook and its founder, Mark Zuckerberg.

Trump  wrote: "If you get rid of TikTok, Facebook and Zuckerschmuck will double their business. I don't want Facebook, who cheated in the last Election, doing better. They are a true Enemy of the People!"

U.S. lawmakers moved Wednesday to pressure TikTok to sever ties with its Chinese parent company ByteDance or face a ban, in a push to keep social media apps out of foreign adversaries' control, AFP reported.

A bipartisan group of 20 lawmakers introduced a bill barring platforms controlled by ByteDance from U.S. app stores or web hosting services unless they are no longer linked to China.

Trump, while he was in the White House, had vowed in 2020 to ban TikTok from operating in the U.S.. He even issued an executive order for ByteDance to divest from TikTok's U.S. operations, according to The Hill. A court later blocked the order.

Jeffrey Rodack

Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump ripped legislation that could potentially ban TikTok in the U.S.
donald trump, facebook, mark zuckerberg, tiktok
176
2024-13-08
Friday, 08 March 2024 12:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved