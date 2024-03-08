Trump: Facebook 'True Enemy of the People'

Former President Donald Trump ripped legislation that could potentially ban TikTok in the U.S.

His comments came in a post on Truth Social, where he blasted Facebook and its founder, Mark Zuckerberg.

Trump wrote: "If you get rid of TikTok, Facebook and Zuckerschmuck will double their business. I don't want Facebook, who cheated in the last Election, doing better. They are a true Enemy of the People!"

U.S. lawmakers moved Wednesday to pressure TikTok to sever ties with its Chinese parent company ByteDance or face a ban, in a push to keep social media apps out of foreign adversaries' control, AFP reported.

A bipartisan group of 20 lawmakers introduced a bill barring platforms controlled by ByteDance from U.S. app stores or web hosting services unless they are no longer linked to China.

Trump, while he was in the White House, had vowed in 2020 to ban TikTok from operating in the U.S.. He even issued an executive order for ByteDance to divest from TikTok's U.S. operations, according to The Hill. A court later blocked the order.