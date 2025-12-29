Trump Considers Approving Sale of F-35s to Turkey

President Donald Trump said Monday that he is thinking seriously about approving the sale of advanced F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, a move that would mark a sharp reversal of long-standing U.S. policy.

Speaking at a press conference after his visit with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida, Trump addressed the sensitive issue head-on, offering reassurances to Israel.

"We're thinking about it very seriously," Trump said. "I promise they'll never use them on Israel."

The comment immediately reignited debate over Turkey's role as a NATO ally and Washington's concerns about Ankara's military ties with Russia.

Turkey was formally removed from the F-35 program in 2019 after buying the Russian-made S-400 air defense system, which U.S. officials warned could compromise the stealth technology and security of the fifth-generation fighter jet.

Since then, bipartisan opposition in Congress has stalled any effort to return Turkey to the program or approve a direct sale of the aircraft.

Lawmakers from both parties have argued that Turkey must first abandon or deactivate the S-400 system before any deal can move forward.

"The United States is in ongoing discussions with Türkiye regarding their desire to rejoin the F-35 program and their possession of the Russian-made S-400 air defense system. As laid out in U.S. law, Turkiye must no longer operate nor possess the S-400 system to return to the F-35 program," Tom Barrack, the U.S. ambassador to Turkey, wrote in a statement on his X account in early December.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been discussing the issue with Trump for months.

"The positive relationship between President Trump and President Erdogan has created a new atmosphere of cooperation, which has led to the most fruitful conversations we have had on this topic in nearly a decade. Our hope is that these talks will yield a breakthrough in the coming months that meets both the security requirements of the United States and Türkiye," he added.

Trump's remarks suggest a willingness to revisit that stance, even as the underlying issues remain unresolved.

The president framed the potential sale as a matter of strategic balance and alliance management, emphasizing Turkey's importance to NATO while seeking to calm Israeli concerns.

Israel is the only Middle Eastern nation currently operating the F-35, which it considers a cornerstone of its qualitative military edge in the region.

Netanyahu did not comment publicly on Trump's remarks at the press conference, but Israeli officials have historically opposed any arms sales that could erode Israel's air superiority.

Critics argue that verbal assurances are no substitute for enforceable safeguards.

They point out that the F-35 is not just another weapons system but one of the most sophisticated combat aircraft ever built, integrating advanced sensors, stealth capabilities, and networked warfare technology.

Supporters of reengaging Turkey counter that Ankara remains a key NATO partner positioned at the crossroads of Europe, the Middle East, and the Black Sea.

They argue that pushing Turkey out of Western defense frameworks only deepens its reliance on Moscow.

For now, Trump's statement signals intent, not action.

Any F-35 sale would still face significant legal, technical, and political hurdles, including congressional approval and unresolved security concerns.