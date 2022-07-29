Eric Trump's Golf Bag Offers Clue to Donald Trump's 2024 Plans

The answer to whether or not former President Donald Trump will make another run in 2024 could be in the bag — or, at least on it.

A picture of Eric Trump's golf bag has given a strong indication that his father is planning to run for the presidency again, according to Newsweek.

On Thursday, Trump and his son teed off at the Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey, ahead of the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV tournament, which the course is hosting starting Friday.

While Trump has not officially thrown his hat in the ring, the words "Trump 2024" could be seen emblazoned across the front and side of Eric Trump's golf back, hinting, as the former president frequently has, that he's running.

During a rally in Arizona last week, Trump teased a possible campaign announcement after the midterm elections in November.

"I ran twice, I won twice, and did much better the second time than I did the first, getting millions more votes in 2020 than we got in 2016," Trump said in Prescott Valley, Arizona, during his rally while continuing to claim that the 2020 election was fraudulently decided. "And likewise, getting more votes than any sitting president in the history of our country, by far."

"And now, we may have to do it again," the former president continued. "I mean, look at — look at what has happened to our country in less than two years. Our country is like a different — it's like a different place. It's so sad to see.

"But first, we have to win a historic victory for the Republican Party this November when we retake Congress," he added. "Among our highest priorities must be to end the nightmare Joe Biden has created on our southern border."