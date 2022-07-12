Trump: N.Y. Times Is 'Truly the Enemy of the People'

Reports of The New York Times' stock falling 40% in the past year drew the attention of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

"Wow! The Failing New York Times is really failing now: Down more than 40%, and heading lower. Fake news!" Trump wrote Tuesday on Truth Social.

Trump's rebuke also comes after the Times managed to suggest Trump's 49% support in its latest poll for the top 2024 GOP presidential candidate means "half" of GOP voters were "ready to leave Trump behind."

Trump is actually a 24-point favorite over his closest challenger, Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Tuesday morning headline read: "Half of G.O.P. Voters Ready to Leave Trump Behind, Poll Finds."

It did not mention 75% of GOP voters reject DeSantis (25%), 93% of GOP voters do not choose Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas (7%), or the more than 94% who prefer someone other than Mike Pence (6%), Nikki Haley (6%), or Mike Pompeo (2%).

Trump issued a longer rebuke of the "failing" newspaper in a statement from his Save America PAC.

"The failing New York Times is down 40% year-to-date because they are fake news," Trump wrote. "Their reporters are dishonest, and their front page has become a work of total fiction, not news. They hate our country, and they hate reporting the truth, which is why America is not respected and our nation has never been weaker.

"Instead, they obsess over Jan. 6, just like they did over Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, the Mueller witch hunt, and Russia, Russia, Russia. The New York Times will continue to decline because people no longer believe their reporting is even close to being true. Fake polls, phony stories, and made up quotes — they are a disgrace to journalism and have set it back many many years. The New York Times is truly the enemy of the people."

Earlier this month, Trump ripped a Times report that claimed he was going to make his 2024 campaign announcement early, as soon as July 4. It was a Times story debunked, coincidentally, by time.