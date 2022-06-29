Trump Celebrates 12-0 Sweep in Tuesday Primary Endorsements

Without a loss Tuesday night, former President Donald Trump hailed a perfect 12-0 record in a Truth Social post Wednesday.

Trump's primary endorsement record is now, according to an unofficial Newsmax tally, 143-10, a 93.5% winning percentage (Trump officials count candidates advancing to a runoff as victories).

Among the most noteworthy victories included a pair of Trump-endorsed candidates winning in the reliably blue state of Illinois, where Trump held a Save America rally Saturday, stumping for Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., and gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey.

Trump called Miller "a star" Wednesday.

"Well, Mary Miller did it, she won BIG in Illinois tonight," Trump wrote after she was projected the winner by Decision Desk HQ at 10:13 p.m. ET, Newsmax's election results partner. "She campaigned hard and smart. Congratulations to a very fine woman!"

Trump was also effusive in praise for Bailey, vowing a victory to defeat Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker — "one of the worst and most obnoxious governors (Mr. Lockdown!) in the USA" — in this November's general election.

"The last thing that J.B. Pritzker, considered by many to be the worst governor in the country, wanted, was to run against Darren Bailey, a very popular state senator with a big, beautiful and powerful base, who won the Republican nomination in a landslide last night," Trump wrote Wednesday.

"With all the crime and lockdowns going on in Illinois, with people fleeing to other states, Bailey will win!"

Here is the rundown of the 12 Trump-endorsed winners Tuesday night, as Politico reported, which could not bring itself to call it an unbeaten sweep of Trump endorsements in its story:

Miller in Illinois' 15th District Bailey in Illinois' GOP gubernatorial primary Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., in Colorado's 3rd District Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., in Illinois' 12th District Rep. Darren LaHood, R-Ill. in Illinois' 18th District Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., in Oklahoma's 1st District Rep. Frank Lucas, R-Okla., in Oklahoma's 3rd District Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., in Oklahoma's 4th District Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, in Utah's 2nd District Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, in Utah's 4th District

Trump carried a 100-6 primary endorsement record into June, after late May's Georgia primaries.

By Newsmax's unofficial count, Trump is 43-4 in June, including five victories June 21:

Sen.-nominee Katie Britt, R-Ala. Rep. Rob Wittman, R-Va., in Virginia's 1st District Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., in Virginia's 5th District Rep. Ben Cline, R-Va., in Virginia's 6th District Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., in Virginia's 9th District

Trump-endorsed candidate losses to date, according to Ballotpedia, which does not list all of Trump's victories but does have the 10 losses: