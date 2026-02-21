Trump Withdraws Hurd Endorsement Over 'Lack of Support' on Tariffs

President Donald Trump on Saturday withdrew his endorsement of Rep. Jeff Hurd's reelection bid in Colorado, slamming him as a RINO, or Republican in name only, over his "lack of support" for his tariff agenda.

Instead, Trump posted on his Truth Social page that he will endorse GOP challenger Hope Scheppelman in the state's June 30 Republican primary for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.

"Based on a lack of support, in particular for the unbelievably successful TARIFFS imposed on Foreign Countries and Companies which has made America Richer, Stronger, Bigger, and Better than ever before, I am hereby WITHDRAWING my Endorsement of RINO Congressman Jeff Hurd, of Colorado's 3rd District, and fully Endorsing Highly Respected Patriot, Hope Scheppelman, to take his place in Congress," Trump said in the post.

Trump said that he has only pulled back an endorsement once before, when he backed away from former Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., whom he accused of being disloyal and "woke."

Brooks ended up losing to then-Rep. Katie Britt, R-Ala., in the 2022 GOP primary.

Hurd was part of a group of six House Republicans who voted with Democrats to pass a resolution to repeal Trump's 25% punitive tariffs against Canada by terminating the national emergency on which the president had based his actions.

The Colorado representative, in justifying his vote, emphasized the authority of Congress to regulate foreign trade and said the tariff policy hurt businesses and residents of his state.

"If we normalize broad emergency trade powers today, we should expect that a future president — of either party — will rely on the same authority in ways many of us would strongly oppose. Institutional consistency matters," Hurd posted earlier this month on X.

"The Constitution does not shift depending on who occupies the White House," he added. "My responsibility is to defend the separation of powers regardless of political convenience."

Trump withdrew his endorsement from Hurd one day after the Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, struck down most of Trump's tariffs, stating that he exceeded his authority through his use of IEEPA, or the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act, to levy the tariffs.

The president responded by initially introducing a universal 10% tariff on imports, and on Saturday raised the tariffs to 15%.

Hurd has not yet responded to Trump's announcement, which read in full as follows:

