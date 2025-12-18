Trump Promotes 'Fighter' LePage for Maine House Seat

President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social account Thursday to help push the campaign of former Maine Gov. Paul LePage for the House of Representatives.

"Paul LePage will be a tremendous Congressman for the amazing people of Maine's 2nd Congressional District, just as he was as your Governor!" Trump wrote.

LePage, a Republican, was the 74th governor of Maine, serving from 2011 to 2019.

Trump said LePage is a "proven America First Fighter, Paul has been with us from the very beginning, helping us, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

The president said LePage is a MAGA Republican, which is what Maine needs.

"In Congress, he will work hard to Grow our Economy, Strongly Advocate for Maine's Great Lobstermen, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE, Safeguard our Elections, Keep our now very Secure Border, SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Military/Veterans, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment."

The LePage campaign website promotes the longtime political and business figure in Maine as being ready "to take back Washington, help secure our borders, fight for Maine jobs, grow our economy, lower inflation, and protect Maine values."

Trump said his apparent opponent takes an opposite view of the future of America.

"Paul will most likely be running against a Radical Left Democrat named Matt Dunlap, who loves High Taxes, High Interest Rates, Expensive and Unreliable Electricity, Open Borders, and Transgender for Everybody, among other CRAZY ideas."

Trump added that LePage is in line with his own policies.

"But the good news is that Paul LePage is a WINNER, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement — HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!" he said.

The candidate's campaign website states:

"Paul LePage's life story is one of dramatic poverty, great challenges, and success. He has spent most of his life tackling one challenge after another, succeeding where others fail."