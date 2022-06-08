Trump Cheers 'Big Night' at Primary Polls

Former President Donald Trump thanked supporters for helping to produce a "successful" Tuesday of election results.

Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Wednesday morning to comment on his endorsed candidates prevailing during the latest round of primary elections.

"Big night of successful endorsements. Thank you!" Trump posted.

California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, and South Dakota all held primaries on Tuesday.

Trumped picked up at least 10 more victories. His endorsed candidates who won included Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa; Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif.; Iowa GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds; and Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., who won the Republican primary in Montana's U.S. House District 2 race.

Those weren't the only Trump-endorsed candidate victories:

Rep. Trent Kelly, who won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Mississippi's 1st Congressional District.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who won the Republican nomination to seek a second term, defeating challenger Steven Haugaard, a member of the state House.

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who advanced to the November general election in California's 20th Congressional District.

Ryan Zinke, who served as a Cabinet member under then-President Trump, held a slim lead in a Montana U.S. House race that remained too close to call early Wednesday morning.

Trump said his endorsement record stood at 100-6 following Dr. Mehmet Oz's victory in the Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate primary.

