×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | endorsed | candidates | election | primary polls

Trump Cheers 'Big Night' at Primary Polls

Donald Trump gestures at a rally
Former President Donald Trump (AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 08 June 2022 10:15 AM

Former President Donald Trump thanked supporters for helping to produce a "successful" Tuesday of election results.

Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Wednesday morning to comment on his endorsed candidates prevailing during the latest round of primary elections.

"Big night of successful endorsements. Thank you!" Trump posted.

California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, and South Dakota all held primaries on Tuesday.

Trumped picked up at least 10 more victories. His endorsed candidates who won included Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa; Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif.; Iowa GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds; and Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., who won the Republican primary in Montana's U.S. House District 2 race.

Those weren't the only Trump-endorsed candidate victories:

  • Rep. Trent Kelly, who won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Mississippi's 1st Congressional District.
  • South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who won the Republican nomination to seek a second term, defeating challenger Steven Haugaard, a member of the state House.
  • House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who advanced to the November general election in California's 20th Congressional District.

Ryan Zinke, who served as a Cabinet member under then-President Trump, held a slim lead in a Montana U.S. House race that remained too close to call early Wednesday morning.

Trump said his endorsement record stood at 100-6 following Dr. Mehmet Oz's victory in the Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate primary.

Newsmax election partner Decision Desk HQ had all the election results.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump thanked supporters for helping to produce a "successful" Tuesday of election results.
donald trump, endorsed, candidates, election, primary polls
237
2022-15-08
Wednesday, 08 June 2022 10:15 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved