WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | elon musk | x | livestream | assassination attempt | coordination

In Glitchy Musk Chat, Trump Blames "Lack of Coordination" for Assassination Attempt

donald trump and elon musk side by side photo
Donald Trump and Elon Musk (AP)

Monday, 12 August 2024 09:21 PM EDT

Donald Trump recounted his assassination attempt in vivid detail and blamed the incident on "a lack of coordination" during a high-profile return to the social media platform formerly known as Twitter — a conversation that was plagued by technical glitches.

"If I had not turned my head, I would not be talking to you right now — as much as I like you," Trump told X's owner Elon Musk. "There was a lack of coordination. ... Everybody understands that building should have been covered."

The session was intended to serve as a way for the former president to reach potentially millions of voters directly. It was also an opportunity for X, a platform that relies heavily on politics, to redeem itself after some struggles.

It did not begin as planned.

With more than 878,000 users connected to the conversation more than 40 minutes after the scheduled start time, the interview had not yet begun. Many users received a message reading, "Details not available."

Trump's team posted that the "interview on X is being overwhelmed with listeners logging in." And once the meeting began, Musk apologized for the late start and blamed a "massive attack" that overwhelmed the company's system.

Despite the rocky start, the public conversation between Trump and Musk underscored just how much the U.S. political landscape has changed less than four years after Trump was permanently banned by the social media platform's former leadership for spreading disinformation that critics alleged sparked the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on Congress.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Donald Trump recounted his assassination attempt in vivid detail and blamed the incident on "a lack of coordination" during a high-profile return to the social media platform formerly known as Twitter - a conversation that was plagued by technical glitches.
donald trump, elon musk, x, livestream, assassination attempt, coordination
248
2024-21-12
Monday, 12 August 2024 09:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved