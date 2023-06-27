×
Tags: donald trump | elon musk | twitter | truth social

Trump to Newsmax: I Like Elon Musk

By    |   Tuesday, 27 June 2023 09:46 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump said he personally likes Twitter owner Elon Musk but maintains that Truth Social is better than Twitter as a social media platform.

Trump's comments came Monday night on Newsmax's "Eric Bolling The Balance."

Asked about Musk, he said: "I like him, and I've always liked him, and he's doing a good job. I think with respect to Twitter, probably he wished he didn't do it [purchase the social media platform] because it's been tough for him. But I don't think that Twitter is going to be very successful if Truth is around. Truth is a tremendous platform. And everybody that listens to Trump is listening to truth. That's what they want.

"Truth has the advantage. I'm not saying this in a braggadocious way at all. But the ratings when I go on are very big because people like what I have to say. And the ratings are phenomenal.

"But I will say that I don't think Twitter can be successful because I'm on Truth and people want to hear what I have to say. I mean that in a modest way. I'm not saying that in any other way. I just see it. We see it and you see it better than anybody. That's why you asked me to be on your show."

Trump helped found Truth Social in October 2021.

