Trump Talks to Musk About Advisory Role

Former President Donald Trump and Elon Musk have discussed an advisory role should Trump be re-elected president, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The Tesla CEO and Trump have talked about ways to give Musk input and influence over border security and the economy, which Musk has tweeted about on X, formerly known as Twitter, which he now owns, the Journal reported.

Musk's role would be like one Isaac Perlmutter, former Marvel chairman, held in the first Trump administration, according to the Journal.

Musk had previously served on a White House business advisory group during the first Trump administration, but resigned in 2017 after Trump withdrew from the Paris climate accords.

Musk and billionaire investor Nelson Peltz have also pitched Trump on a data-driven project aimed at preventing voter fraud, according to the Journal. Musk and Trump chat on the phone several times a month, people familiar with their talks said.

Trump and Musk have discussed immigration, technology, and science, with Musk often calling Trump on his cellphone, according to the Journal.

Musk is aiming at using his clout in the business and technology world to help defeat President Joe Biden and is anxious about the direction of the country, the Journal reported, while Trump is impressed with Musk's wealth.

In their conversations, Musk asked Trump to post more on X, where Trump has 87 million followers. Musk reinstated Trump to the platform after the president was booted following the Jan. 6, 2021, unrest at the Capitol.

Musk has also been noncommittal about an endorsement of Trump, the Journal said.

While Musk had previously donated to both Democrats and Republicans, in 2022, he tweeted he would vote Republican.

"In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party," Musk said. "But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold."

Musk also urged followers to vote for Republicans in the 2022 midterms.