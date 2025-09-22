Lip Reader Analyzes Trump-Musk Exchange

A lip reader has offered a possible glimpse at what was said when President Donald Trump and his former top adviser Elon Musk reunited on Sunday at a memorial service for late conservative leader Charlie Kirk.

In footage of the memorial service at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, viewers could see Trump turn to Musk after the Tesla CEO sat down next to him inside a box suite and shake his hand while the two briefly spoke.

According to Nicola Hickling, a lip reader who spoke with The Daily Mail, the president possibly said, "How are you doing?" to Musk.

"So Elon, I've heard you wanted to chat," Trump appears to have said next. "Let's try and work out how to get back on track."

Musk seemed to nod and Trump, according to Hickling, may have said, "I've missed you."

In remarks to reporters onboard Air Force One after the memorial, Trump said of his reunion with Musk: "Well, Elon came over and said hello. And, no, it's nothing to do with that. It was — I thought it was nice. And he came over. Had a little conversation. We had a very good relationship. But it was nicer that he came."

Musk, who headed the Department of Government Efficiency, left the Trump administration in May and quickly began feuding with the White House, criticizing Trump's signature Big Beautiful Bill Act, calling for Trump's impeachment, and accusing Trump of being "in the Epstein files," referring to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and "that is the real reason they have not been made public."