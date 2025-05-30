WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Says Musk Will Be Back Often

Friday, 30 May 2025 02:16 PM EDT

President Donald Trump, wishing senior adviser Elon Musk well on his last official day at the White House, said on Friday that Musk is not really leaving and will be back often.

During a joint appearance in the Oval Office, Trump said of Musk: "He's done a fantastic job."

Musk, a billionaire entrepreneur, posted on X on Tuesday that he was stepping down from his government role as a top adviser to Trump after leading efforts to reduce and overhaul the federal bureaucracy.

"As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending," he wrote. "The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government."

