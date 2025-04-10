WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | elon musk | doge | government

Trump: DOGE Will Remain Active After Musk Leaves

By    |   Thursday, 10 April 2025 04:54 PM EDT

President Donald Trump recently told reporters on Air Force One that the Department of Government Efficiency will continue its mission after Elon Musk steps away.

“I would say Elon will stay for a certain period of time, and then he’s going to want to get back to his businesses full-time, but he’s done a fantastic job,” Trump said last week, according to the Washington Examiner. “We’re in no rush, but there will be a point at which time Elon is going to have to leave.”

According to the executive order Trump signed his first day in office, DOGE will remain operational until July 4, 2026.

The president said that DOGE will carry on with its work after Musk leaves, but stressed that he wants the tech mogul to stay with the advisory panel “as long as possible.”

“There will be a point when he’s going to have to leave, and when he does, the secretaries will take totally over, and DOGE will stay active,” Trump said.

In an appearance on “Fox & Friends” last week, Vice President J.D. Vance highlighted Musk’s specialized role in the administration and pushed back against claims that his tenure was almost up.

“Elon came in, and we said, we need you to make government more efficient, we need you to shrink the incredible, vast bureaucracy that thwarts the will of the American people and also costs way too much money, and we said that’s going to take about six months,” Vance said. “The work of DOGE is not even close to done. The work of Elon is not even close to done.”

Even after he completes his work at DOGE, Vance said that Musk would continue to have an advisory role in the Trump administration.

“Fundamentally, Elon is going to remain a friend and adviser of both me and the president and he’s done a lot of good things,” Vance said.

Politico reported last week that Musk would hand over the reins to DOGE to focus more on his private businesses, but the White House disputed the story.

"This ‘scoop’ is garbage," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on X. “Elon Musk and President Trump have both *publicly* stated that Elon will depart from public service as a special government employee when his incredible work at DOGE is complete.”

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s term as a “special government employee” was reportedly 130 days from the outset, expiring in early June.

Nicole Weatherholtz

Nicole Weatherholtz, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Donald Trump recently told reporters on Air Force One that the Department of Government Efficiency will continue its mission after Elon Musk steps away.
donald trump, elon musk, doge, government
408
2025-54-10
Thursday, 10 April 2025 04:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved