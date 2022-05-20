Trump Tweaks Musk Over Voting History Revelation

Former President Donald Trump poked fun at Elon Musk on Friday for saying he voted for Democrats until their party became "the party of division & hate."

Musk on Wednesday tweeted said he would vote for Republican candidates in the upcoming 2022 midterm election after previously supporting Democrat candidates.

"Gee, Elon Musk never told me that until now he only voted for Democrats. Actually, it was quite the contrary, but now it seems, with all of his problems with a probably illegal purchase of a crummy phony account loaded company, Fake Twitter, he wants to be a Republican because the Dems are 'a Party of hate,'" Trump posted on Truth Social.

"I could have told him that a long time ago, but actually they are a Party of sickness, greed, corruption & absolutely horrible policy. Good luck Elon, have fun!!!"

Musk, who intended to buy Twitter for $44 billion, also said that although he planned to vote for GOP candidates, he preferred a "more moderate" third-party alternative.

"A party more moderate on all issues than either Reps or Dems would be ideal," Musk tweeted Thursday.

"This is what most people in America want, but unfortunately it’s not realistic. Generally, the party with less power (currently Republicans at national level) moves more toward center to win moderate votes, so control of House/Senate/President goes back & forth over time."

On Monday, Musk blasted President Joe Biden and Democrats for not "getting things done," unlike Trump's administration.

Musk was interviewed on the All-In Summit podcast during an event in Miami.

"This administration doesn't seem to get a lot done," Musk said on the podcast. "The Trump administration, leaving Trump aside, there were a lot of people in the administration who were effective at getting things done."