Trump May Be Eyeing Stefanik for N.Y. Governor

President Donald Trump appears to be clearing the way for Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., to run for governor of New York by endorsing two of her potential rivals for the GOP nomination for reelection to their current political positions.

Trump last week endorsed Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman in their reelection bids. Republicans close to the White House said that the moves seem to be aimed at taking them out of contention against Stefanik, Axios reported.

Stefanik is a strong ally of the president, who had nominated her as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations but pulled her nomination due to concern over the House Republicans' slim controlling margin.

A person close to Stefanik said she has not asked the White House to clear the field for a run for governor. Stefanik, Lawler, and Blakeman did not comment for the Axios article.

Stefanik served on Trump's impeachment team in 2019 and later worked to block the certification of President Joe Biden's win in 2020.

Stefanik has begun to lay the groundwork to challenge New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, using her speech at a New York GOP event last month to chide the governor.

Stefanik also has lined up several appearances, including speeches at an upcoming Staten Island Republican Party Lincoln Day dinner and a Conservative Party event in New York City. She also plans to attend fundraisers in Erie and Suffolk counties.