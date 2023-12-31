Trump: 'Election Interference' Is Rush Job Before '24

Wishing Happy New Year to his political bounty hunters, former President Donald Trump refuted the New Year's Eve filings attempting to reject his claim to presidential immunity and efforts block him from the ballot under what he called the weaponization of the 14th Amendment.

"They had 3 years to file — now I get their rushed and bad papers on New Year's Eve," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Sunday morning. "ELECTION INTERFERENCE!"

Trump's remarks come hours after special counsel Jack Smith filed arguments to reject Trump's claims to presidential immunity — where Trump argued contesting the 2020 presidential election came as his duty as president.

Just before news of Smith's filings were released Saturday, Trump mockingly wished "Crooked Joe Biden and his group of Radical Left Misfits & Thugs" a Happy New Year.

"As the New Year fast approaches, I would like to wish an early New Year's salutation to Crooked Joe Biden and his group of Radical Left Misfits & Thugs on their never ending attempt to DESTROY OUR NATION through Lawfare, Invasion, and Rigging Elections," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday afternoon.

"They are now scrambling to sign up as many of those millions of people they are illegally allowing into our Country, in order that they will be ready to VOTE IN THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2024."

Trump also responded in depth to efforts to block him from the 2024 ballot, including in Colorado and Maine, by delivering 13 pages of experts rejecting Democrats and anti-Trump operatives attempting to abuse and weaponize the 14th Amendment against the Trump campaign.

Legal experts Alan Dershowitz and Jonathan Turley are frequently quoted, along with a quote from his oft-criticized Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

"I can't keep Trump off the ballot," Raffensperger is quoted on the final page of his in-depth rebuke of 14th Amendment abuse under the guise of an alleged Jan. 6 "insurrection." "Voters should decide elections: That's the simple lesson of Georgia in 2018 and 2020."

Also, Trump blasted the "threat to Democracy" claims made on Sunday TV by anti-Trump former White House staffers Sarah Matthews and Alyssa Farah.

Trump's posts trolled Matthews' past praise for her former boss.

"You can mark me down as a proud Chump for Trump," Matthews wrote in 2020, rejecting then-candidate Joe Biden's calling Trump backers "chumps."

And Farah, who has been an anti-Trump presence in liberal media including ABC's "The View," was called out with a cavalcade of posts praising Trump and his administration, including her saying, "He's a remarkable man," about then-President Trump.

Also, Farah went to Trump's defense, calling out Miles Taylor, who was the infamous once-anonymous writer in The New York Times who penned the "resistance in the White House."

Before being the anti-Trump voice she is on "The View," Farah called out the deep state and the complicit media quick to "amplify anything negative" about Trump — which is what Farah herself now does, including Sunday with Matthews and Jan. 6 committee witness Cassidy Hutchinson.

"Never Trumpers are trying to thwart POTUS," Farah once wrote, as shared Sunday by Trump on Truth Social.