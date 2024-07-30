Key Republicans Lobby Hard for Trump Cabinet Positions

Former President Donald Trump is keeping his focus on his campaign, but his advisers are being lobbied hard by key Republicans for spots in his cabinet, according to sources close to the Republican presidential nominee.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, the two finalists in Trump's search for a running mate, are both in the running for a major consolation prize as his secretary of state, reports Axios on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a pattern of other options consistent with talks with Trump insiders is forming, with the top people in his new administration most likely to consist of white men who are considered both populist and loyal, the sources close to the former president said.

Trump is said to want people in a new administration to be those he can trust to back him and implement his policies, as he feels that he was betrayed by some of his Cabinet officials and staff in his first administration.

Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, Trump's running mate, is expected to be deeply involved in planning Trump's transition if he wins, but an official chairperson will likely be named.

In addition to Rubio and Burgum, Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., Trump's former ambassador to Japan, is also being considered as secretary of state.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., who would reportedly prefer being named as secretary of defense, is also on the list as a potential secretary of state. Trump reportedly likes Cotton, a former U.S. Army officer who is skilled at "speaking Trump" in interviews, one of the sources told Axios.

Campaign co-manager Susie Wiles reportedly wants to be Trump's White House chief of staff, but advisers are also thinking that former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy could be an alternative, Axios' sources said.

Chris LaCivita, the co-manager of the Trump campaign, could also secure a spot in the West Wing, likely as a counselor or senior adviser, as could Stephen Miller, Trump's longtime adviser.

Contenders on the lists for other spots include, according to the sources include:

Treasury secretary: Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, is likely to stay on the list, as Trump likes well-known names. However, Trump recently contradicted himself on Dimon as a choice. Also, Dimon might not be popular with Trump's base, so Scott Bessent, a hedge-fund manager who is an ally of Vance and a major fundraiser for Trump, is being pushed by campaign advisers.

National security adviser: Ric Grenell, Trump's former ambassador to Germany and acting director of national intelligence, is reportedly under consideration. He has said he believes he'd be confirmed by Republicans as secretary of state.

Commerce secretary: Former WWE executive Linda McMahon, who headed the Small Business Administration during Trump's first term, is said to be on the list. However, Dallas entrepreneur Ray Washburne is also under consideration. The post could also prove to be a backup spot for Rubio or McCarthy. Meanwhile, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., reportedly is interested, based on his work with Opportunity Zones.

Energy secretary is being eyed as a backup option for Burgum, and John Ratcliffe, Trump's former director of national intelligence, is reportedly being considered as CIA director. Ratcliffe would also be a potential option for secretary of defense or other key national security positions.