Report: Trump Team Maps Economy Push for November Vote

President Donald Trump's political team planned to meet with his Cabinet late Thursday to discuss how top officials would highlight the administration's economic record ahead of the November midterm elections.

Trump advisers view the economy as the dominant issue for voters, even as the war with Iran has driven up gas prices and contributed to market volatility. The planned session follows an official Cabinet meeting earlier in the day, in which Trump emphasized tax cuts and other economic steps, Axios reported.

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, deputy chief of staff James Blair, Cabinet Secretary Meghan Bauer, and senior political advisers Tony Fabrizio, Richard Walters, and Tim Saler were to present the strategy, sources told Axios.

Cabinet members were to be urged to spotlight provisions in last year's tax and spending bill that cut taxes on tips and overtime pay and to appear on alternative media platforms such as podcasts.

The gathering was expected to be part of a series of political meetings ahead of the elections.

Advisers believe voters remain focused on pocketbook concerns during tax season despite national attention on the Iran conflict.

Recently, Democrats have won several state and federal elections, while Trump's poll numbers have slipped.

In an official meeting earlier Thursday, President Donald Trump joined his full Cabinet in the Cabinet Room to review the administration's economic record and the domestic effects of the ongoing war with Iran.

Trump highlighted record tax refunds this filing season, the elimination of taxes on tips and overtime pay, expanded energy production, and new support measures for farmers, while Cabinet members discussed rising gas prices and stock-market volatility tied to the conflict.

The 10 a.m. session was open to the press pool for part of the discussion and preceded the private political strategy meeting scheduled for later Thursday.