Trump Video Boasts 'America First Is Back'

President Donald Trump released a new video Wednesday night touting the accomplishments of the first 100 days of his second term, featuring highlights of the "America First" economic gains made since Inauguration Day.

"At the heart of the Trump administration's policies is one overarching goal," a voice is heard at the start of the nearly four-minute video, posted on Trump's Truth Social account. "It is to stage the great American manufacturing comeback."

"President Trump pushing ahead with his America First agenda," another voice chimes in, followed by news reports of several companies planning huge investments in the U.S., including Apple working with Taiwan's FoxConn to build a server facility in Texas by 2026 as part of a planned $500 billion investment in the U.S.; and Japan's SoftBank investing $100 billion in the U.S over the next four years (with an image of Trump hugging SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son).

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt says in a TV interview, "This is President Trump delivering on a promise he made to the American people on the campaign trail."

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick says, "The idea is come to America, build greatness in America, build for the American customers."

Another news report touts the Stargate project, a planned investment of up to $500 billion in artificial intelligence between tech firms OpenAI, Oracle and SoftBank. The video also boasts of Trump's goal to cut the corporate tax rate, as well as a $20 billion investment by Emirates firm DAMAC Properties to build data centers in the U.S., and a $100 billion investment by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company to build five semiconductor chip manufacturing facilities in Arizona.

"The most powerful AI chips in the world will be made right here in America," Trump says from the Roosevelt Room at the White House with TSMC CEO C.C. Wei.

In another clip, Trump is at his desk in the Oval Office saying, "All of the computer chip companies, they're coming in at levels that nobody has ever seen before."

Another voice chimes in regarding Tech giant NVIDIA announcing an investment of hundreds of billions of dollars over the next four years, with another announcing furniture maker Prepac shifting its operations from Canada to North Carolina, and yet another saying Johnson & Johnson will invest $55 billion in the U.S. over the next four years.

"And the auto companies are coming in," Trump is shown saying from the Oval Office. "I can name eight right now already auto plants that are either starting or about ready to start construction."

That is followed by news of Hyundai's planned $5.8 billion investment for a steel plant in Louisiana, and that Honda will be producing its next-generation Civic in Indiana instead of Mexico.

"Foreign leaders from around the world, investors from Silicon Valley to Wall Street to Main Street have confidence again in our economy and our markets, and in President Trump," Leavitt says.

The video ends with a voice stating, amid images of a smiling president, "The Trump effect this morning, a string of massive wins for American manufacturing. The numbers speak for themselves. Wisconsin-based [electric car batter maker] Clarios is putting up $6 billion to expand its American operations."

"Who is driving these decisions?" the voice continued. "Well, President Trump's aggressive made-in-America policies and his commitment to bringing industry back to American soil. This is exactly what Trump promised. America first is back."