Judge to Jurors on Trump-Carroll Case: Stay Anonymous 'For A Long Time'

By    |   Tuesday, 09 May 2023 07:46 PM EDT

The judge who presided over a case that found former President Trump sexually abused author E. Jean Carroll has advised jurors to stay anonymous "for a long time," according to The Hill.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan instructed jurors not to identify themselves, citing concerns for their safety due to potential harassment. Kaplan had previously ordered an anonymous jury for the trial, pointing to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack and Trump's history of attacking jurors and officials involved in other cases as reasons for his decision.

In response to the verdict, Trump declared his intention to appeal the decision, telling Fox News Digital that he had been "treated very badly by the Clinton-appointed judge." On Truth Social, Trump further stated that he had "absolutely no idea who this woman is" and that the verdict was "a disgrace — a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time!"

Carroll originally came forward in 2019 to accuse Trump of raping her in a department store dressing room. She filed a lawsuit against him for sexual battery and defamation after he publicly denied her allegations. 

Newsfront
