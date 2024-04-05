Dems Want Prison Named After Trump Not Airport

Three House Democrats introduced legislation Friday to rename a Miami prison after former President Donald Trump.

Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., on Tuesday posted on X: "Donald Trump is facing 91 felony charges. If Republicans want to name something after him, I’d suggest they find a federal prison."

On Friday, Connolly was joined by Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., and John Garamendi, D-Calif., in introducing legislation to rename the Miami Federal Correctional Institution in Florida to "Donald J. Trump Federal Correctional Institution.";

The legislative tit for tat comes after a group of House Republicans sponsored a bill this week to rename Washington Dulles International Airport after former Trump.

"In my lifetime, our nation has never been greater than under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump," read a statement from bill sponsor Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa.

Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif., responded with a statement: "Donald J. Trump is the first former president in U.S. history to be criminally indicted, with 88 offenses in four criminal cases to date. MAGA Republicans have proven themselves unwilling to solve real problems that face our country.

"I cannot think of a more fitting tribute to our former president, Donald J. Trump, than renaming the closest federal prison to Mar-a-Lago in his honor."

Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va., whose district partially includes Dulles suggested the Republicans were wasting time, on Tuesday posting on X: "This is just another in a long list of instances where extreme House Republicans have shown how unserious & delusional they are. Let’s get to work on the real issues the American people sent us here for — not renaming an airport after someone who sought to undermine our democracy."

Connolly added: "When our Republican colleagues introduced their bill to rename Dulles after Donald Trump, I said the more fitting option would be to rename a federal prison. I see no reason to wait. Donald Trump faces nearly 100 felony charges. He has been found liable of sexual abuse and, subsequently, for defaming the victim of that abuse.

"He has been fined hundreds of millions of dollars in a civil fraud case. It is only right that the closest federal prison to Mar-a-Lago should bear his name."

Trump is facing four separate indictments which include business fraud, unlawful retention of classified documents, and two cases of election interference.