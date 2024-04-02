House Republicans Seek to Rename Dulles After Trump

Although it has no chance of passing, a group of House Republicans sponsored a bill to rename Washington Dulles International Airport after former President Donald Trump, according to statement released on Tuesday.

"In my lifetime, our nation has never been greater than under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump," began the statement from bill sponsor Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa. "As millions of domestic and international travelers fly through the airport, there is no better symbol of freedom, prosperity, and strength than hearing, 'Welcome to Trump International Airport' as they land on American soil."

Co-sponsors of the bill include Reps. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn., Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., Troy Nehls, R-Texas, and Barry Moore, R-Ala.

Although it's unclear how much, if any, traction the bill will get in the slim Republican controlled House, it will be dead on arrival in the Senate.

The proposal was promptly mocked by Democrats in the House, with Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., posting on X: "Donald Trump is facing 91 felony charges. If Republicans want to name something after him, I'd suggest they find a federal prison."

Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va., whose district partially includes Dulles, posted a similar dig at the bill on X, writing: "This is just another in a long list of instances where extreme House Republicans have shown how unserious & delusional they are. Let's get to work on the real issues the American people sent us here for — not renaming an airport after someone who sought to undermine our democracy."

The airport, located in Virginia, is named after Republican John Foster Dulles, who served as former President Dwight Eisenhower's secretary of state.