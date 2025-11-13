Trump Weighs Military Options in Venezuela

Top U.S. intelligence and military leaders briefed President Donald Trump on Wednesday on updated military options targeting drug cartel operations in Venezuela, according to people familiar with the meetings.

The options included potential ground operations, according to CBS.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine, and other senior officials presented the plans during White House discussions. Two sources told CBS that no decision was made.

White House spokespeople did not comment, and a Pentagon spokesperson declined to provide additional information.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard did not attend because she was returning from an overseas trip. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was in Canada for a G7 foreign ministers meeting.

The USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group entered the U.S. Southern Command region this week, joining destroyers, aircraft and special operations units already in the region. The U.S. military has carried out strikes on at least 21 vessels over the last two months.

Officials say the vessels were transporting drugs from South America to the United States. At least 80 suspected smugglers have been killed. Two survivors were returned to Ecuador and Colombia.

Hegseth referenced the operations during a defense summit Wednesday in Fort Wayne, Indiana, saying the U.S. will target individuals identified as foreign terrorists or traffickers. He also said the military has long experience tracking such networks.

Trump recently ordered expanded briefings for Congress on his administration's anti-narcotics operations, according to Axios. He acted after lawmakers pressed for clarity on recent maritime strikes.

Trump told aides he wants Congress fully informed and has made the crackdown a central security priority.