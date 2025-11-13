WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | drug cartels | military | strikes | venezuela

Trump Weighs Military Options in Venezuela

By    |   Thursday, 13 November 2025 01:19 PM EST

Top U.S. intelligence and military leaders briefed President Donald Trump on Wednesday on updated military options targeting drug cartel operations in Venezuela, according to people familiar with the meetings.

The options included potential ground operations, according to CBS.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine, and other senior officials presented the plans during White House discussions. Two sources told CBS that no decision was made.

White House spokespeople did not comment, and a Pentagon spokesperson declined to provide additional information.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard did not attend because she was returning from an overseas trip. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was in Canada for a G7 foreign ministers meeting.

The USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group entered the U.S. Southern Command region this week, joining destroyers, aircraft and special operations units already in the region. The U.S. military has carried out strikes on at least 21 vessels over the last two months.

Officials say the vessels were transporting drugs from South America to the United States. At least 80 suspected smugglers have been killed. Two survivors were returned to Ecuador and Colombia.

Hegseth referenced the operations during a defense summit Wednesday in Fort Wayne, Indiana, saying the U.S. will target individuals identified as foreign terrorists or traffickers. He also said the military has long experience tracking such networks.

Trump recently ordered expanded briefings for Congress on his administration's anti-narcotics operations, according to Axios. He acted after lawmakers pressed for clarity on recent maritime strikes.

Trump told aides he wants Congress fully informed and has made the crackdown a central security priority.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Top U.S. intelligence and military leaders briefed President Donald Trump on Wednesday on updated military options targeting drug cartel operations in Venezuela, according to people familiar with the meetings.
donald trump, drug cartels, military, strikes, venezuela
267
2025-19-13
Thursday, 13 November 2025 01:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved